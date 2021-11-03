Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner: 6 times the gorgeous model proved she is the ultimate fashion icon

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner

You're accustomed to being in the limelight if you're a Kardashian or a Jenner. Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, is well on her way to becoming a fashion superstar in her own right. We may theorise that she was always destined to be in front of the camera after carefully examining her beauty style when she was a tiny child. She was also a trailblazer, sporting braids, cat eyes, and metallic eye makeup styles that are still trendy today. She's one of the most followed people on Instagram, and if you've seen her feed, you'll understand why. It's the ideal blend of photoshoot images and attractive and creative photographs. Kendall turns 26 today, so here are 6 photos of her doing what she does best: conquering the world like a queen.

Photo Credit : Getty Images