Happy Birthday Kendrick Lamar: 6 best fashionable moments of the singer

Happy Birthday Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar might be a lyrical genius, but he's no one-hit-wonder. Music aside, he also has a damn cool sense of style. Kendrick typically dresses more humbly compared to his dripped-out contemporaries, but he has gone all out on some of his looks over the years. You can see it in action everywhere from his videos and performances to awards show appearances. Whether he's dressing up or down, he always looks genuine. On his 35th birthday, let's take a look at some of his amazing looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images