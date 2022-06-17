Happy Birthday Kendrick Lamar: 6 best fashionable moments of the singer

Kendrick Lamar might be a lyrical genius, but he's no one-hit-wonder. Music aside, he also has a damn cool sense of style. Kendrick typically dresses more humbly compared to his dripped-out contemporaries, but he has gone all out on some of his looks over the years. You can see it in action everywhere from his videos and performances to awards show appearances. Whether he's dressing up or down, he always looks genuine. On his 35th birthday, let's take a look at some of his amazing looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The 2012 BET Hip-Hop Awards was a monumental moment for a young Kendrick Lamar. The rapper also wore a red colorway of the T-shirt when accepting his award for “Lyricist of The Year,” pairing it with jeans and some loosely-laced Timbs.
His look for the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is a good example of the chill everyman fits you would typically find Kendrick in. Here, he’s wearing some jeans, Levi’s denim T-shirt and a New York Yankees fitted cap.
Award shows are really where Kendrick shines when it comes to great looks and live television performances. At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017, Kendrick performed “DNA” and “Humble” in a red Balenciaga puffer jacket while ninjas were climbing walls of fire engulfed in flames.
Apart from coming home with five Grammy wins that year, Kendrick also had one of the best fits of the evening. Kendrick performed wearing an archival Craig Green jacket from the British designer’s Spring/Summer 2015 collection.
Kendrick's style is so fun to watch because he will never put it in a box. This white ensemble is a departure from his street-style inspired looks, but it still feels like him.
All black isn't the only one-color look you can pull off this fall; dark maroon (paired with work boots) works, too.
