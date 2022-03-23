Happy Birthday Keri Russell: From The Americans to Waitress, here are 5 BEST roles played by the actress

Keri Russell's charming and honest depiction of a starry-eyed college girl in New York City earned her acclaim as the titular heroine on WB's Felicity. Russell has proved herself as a master of character makeovers since her career-defining role; innocent Felicity Porter is a long cry from Elizabeth Jennings, the Soviet spy Russell portrayed for six seasons on The Americans. However, Russell has worn several hats over her successful career, including spy, waitress, poet, and superhero. On her 46th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her best roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Russell adopts a Southern drawl in this 2009 comedy about twin brothers Bill and Brady (Edward Norton), who dispute over the latter's enmity with a drug kingpin he wants to bring down. Russell plays theWe Were Soldiers cool-headed and charming Janet, with whom Bill falls in love while grudgingly participating in his brother's plot.
Russell stars as Barbara, a pregnant woman married to a young soldier serving in the Vietnam War, in this 2002 war film. Although her character may not seem to be very complex, Russell evocatively conveys the agonising uncertainty that comes with her family's uncertain future.
Russell portrays Ellie in this 2014 sequel to the Planet of the Apes series, in which the apes and humans try to form a partnership to avert additional murder by human opponents.
As a pie-obsessed waitress named Jenna, Russell is as saccharine as her clever desserts in this 2007 dramedy. Married to an abusive husband when she becomes pregnant, the film tracks Jenna's road to freedom in her personal and professional lives
Russell received three Emmy, two Golden Globe, and four Critics' Choice Award nominations for her morally dubious role in this superb spy drama. The series focuses on Elizabeth (Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), a pair of Soviet spies who feign American identity and run a travel agency in Washington, D.C