Happy Birthday Keri Russell: From The Americans to Waitress, here are 5 BEST roles played by the actress

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Keri Russell

Keri Russell's charming and honest depiction of a starry-eyed college girl in New York City earned her acclaim as the titular heroine on WB's Felicity. Russell has proved herself as a master of character makeovers since her career-defining role; innocent Felicity Porter is a long cry from Elizabeth Jennings, the Soviet spy Russell portrayed for six seasons on The Americans. However, Russell has worn several hats over her successful career, including spy, waitress, poet, and superhero. On her 46th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her best roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images