Happy Birthday Kerry Washington: From Django Unchained to Scandal, 6 UNMISSABLE roles by the star

While Kerry Washington rose to prominence as the lead in the ABC drama Scandal and in films such as Ray, The Last King of Scotland, and even some well-known films such as the pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Fantastic Four, she has been acting since the mid-1990s. The 43-year-old has acted in several TV shows and films during her career, which is growing as she takes on new, more exciting parts. On Kerry Washington's 45th birthday, lets take a look back at Washington's best roles to date.
Photo Credit : Kerry Washington Instagram
Washington's most visible and highest-rated role to date is that of political fixer Olivia Pope on ABC's Scandal. She portrayed a highly educated lawyer and fixer who descended more and deeper into depravity over the course of seven seasons.
Our Song, which she made while she was barely out of her twenties, is considered one of her greatest. Washington portrays one of three high school girls in this coming-of-age drama about three best friends who each have a distinct familial circumstances, sexual interests, and moral code, and are each pursuing their own goals.
One of Washington's most startling parts is that of Broomhilda "Hildi" von Shaft, the wife of the main character Django, whom he is attempting to free from slavery.
A historical drama, this movie was based on the novel of the same name written by Giles Foden about Nicholas Garrigan, a young Scottish doctor who sets out to Uganda to work as the personal doctor for President Idi Amin.
This HBO political thriller included Washington as well as Erika Christensen, Jennifer Hudson, Greg Kinnear, Bill Irwin, Jeffrey Wright, and Eric Stonestreet. Washington played Anita Hill, the law professor who filed sexual harassment charges against Clarence Thomas, igniting a media frenzy.
This miniseries only just premiered in March 2020, but it's already tied for the tenth highest rated movies or series that Washington has been a part of. She stars in this drama based on the 2017 novel of the same name written by Celeste Ng, opposite Reese Witherspoon as two mothers in the '90s from very different backgrounds.
Photo Credit : Getty Images