Happy Birthday Kevin Hart: Jumanji franchise to Fatherhood, 6 films by the comedian

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart turns 43! The comedian and actor is loved for his hilarious comedic timing in the industry. From films to stand-up shows the artist has taken an irreplaceable seat in hearts all over the world. With his ability to make fun of himself and others the actor-cum-comedian took over the industry. His friendship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is also one of the many things fans love about Hart. The duo has again and again entertained people with their coveted friendship and mutual leg-pulling. Besides, many of his comedy specials that everyone enjoys time and again, Hart has also been part of some great movies. On that note, scroll down further to check out some of Kevin Hart's best films so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images