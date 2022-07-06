Happy Birthday Kevin Hart: Jumanji franchise to Fatherhood, 6 films by the comedian

Kevin Hart turns 43! The comedian and actor is loved for his hilarious comedic timing in the industry. From films to stand-up shows the artist has taken an irreplaceable seat in hearts all over the world. With his ability to make fun of himself and others the actor-cum-comedian took over the industry. His friendship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is also one of the many things fans love about Hart. The duo has again and again entertained people with their coveted friendship and mutual leg-pulling. Besides, many of his comedy specials that everyone enjoys time and again, Hart has also been part of some great movies. On that note, scroll down further to check out some of Kevin Hart's best films so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
One of the most famous movies with Hart and Dwayne Johnson helming, Jumanji 1 is all about comedy. The adventure comedy not only casts industry bigs like Hart and Johnson but also employs Nick Jonas, Karen Gillian, Jack Black and more. A sure-shot fun-filled watch for boring days.
Photo Credit : Sony Pictures Entertainment
This 2016 action comedy casts Hart once again with The Rock. Though the film and its plot did receive a lot of negative criticism, the film is a light-hearted, fun watch perfect for all your hard-hitting days.
Photo Credit : Warner Bros.
Another buddy-comedy from Hart but this time the film casts him alongside another comedy giant Ice Cube. The plot reads, "Security guard Ben must prove himself to his girlfriend's brother, top police officer James. He rides along James on a 24-hour patrol of Atlanta."
Photo Credit : Universal Pictures
Working with industry A-listers, Kevin made a big leap in 2017 as he starred in the role of Dell in the film. Kevin was cast alongside Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman and more. The film is based on a true story and while does qualify as a comedy, it is a drama. Something a little different from Kevin's usual choice.
Photo Credit : Lantern Entertainment
Continuing down the more serious route, Kevin took on the role of a father who struggles to bring up his daughter alone after the death of his wife.
Photo Credit : Netflix
Hart's latest release, the film came out last month in June. The plot of the film reads, "A New York City screw-up named Teddy who is mistaken for the "Man from Toronto" when the two wind up in the same Airbnb. Antics ensue."