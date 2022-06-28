Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian: 6 on-fleek selfies from the KUWTK alum

Khloe Kardashian turns 38! The third-in-line Kardashian sibling has had a strong presence on not only their family's hit reality Tv series but also in the lives of millions who follow her daily on social media. With her independent and humourous outlook on situations, Khloe has taken a place in many hearts. Although she often points out that during the initial stages of KUWTK, she was only seen as the over-weight funny sister through the years she has denounced that degrading title and shown the haters how the game is played. As she gets closer to an even 40, the Good American founder proves that age is definitely just a number with her fitness journey on fleek. Besides enduring multiple public scandals due to her ex Tristan Thompson, Koko has time and again proved her sturdy structures as she gets back in the grind and rules over the game like a queen. On that note, scroll down further to swipe some of her gorgeous snaps that prove her selfie game is also reigning all.
Photo Credit : Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
When it comes to Khloe there sure is no bad angle. The reality Tv star slays it with her car selfie and neon aesthetic as she snaps a pic like a boss.
The Kardashian sister and her mirror selfies are surely a cultural phenomenon as she posts her staple shots though the KUWTK alum alleviated the effects of the bombing piece with her gorgeous monochrome co-ord.
Taking out the complicated angles and the sucked-in bellies, Koko posted this simple selfie while she sat down in her flawless makeup and her lilac outfit, matching her icy blonde hair.
Khloe often posts snaps with her adorable daughter True and this click is one such snap. Keeping up the Easter spirit, Khloe posed with True in her bunny ears as her daughter also sported cute braids to emulate bunny ears.
Another mirror selfie, Khloe though takes this one in a simple grey dress that accentuates her fit body expertly paired with her extra-long neon nails and gold hoops.
On her mother Kris Jenner's birthday, Khloe posted this endearing selfie with her mom. The mother and daughter duo rock their bare faces in the goofy selfie as they showcase their humorous dynamic.
