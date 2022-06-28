Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian: 6 on-fleek selfies from the KUWTK alum

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian turns 38! The third-in-line Kardashian sibling has had a strong presence on not only their family's hit reality Tv series but also in the lives of millions who follow her daily on social media. With her independent and humourous outlook on situations, Khloe has taken a place in many hearts. Although she often points out that during the initial stages of KUWTK, she was only seen as the over-weight funny sister through the years she has denounced that degrading title and shown the haters how the game is played. As she gets closer to an even 40, the Good American founder proves that age is definitely just a number with her fitness journey on fleek. Besides enduring multiple public scandals due to her ex Tristan Thompson, Koko has time and again proved her sturdy structures as she gets back in the grind and rules over the game like a queen. On that note, scroll down further to swipe some of her gorgeous snaps that prove her selfie game is also reigning all.

Photo Credit : Khloe Kardashian/Instagram