Happy Birthday Kristen Wiig: 6 best movies by the actress that you need to watch

While many people argue about the quality of Saturday Night Live over the years — some say it used to be better, others say it's at the top of its game, and still others argue it's never been good in its many decades on the air since 1975 — one thing is undeniable: many cast members go on to have successful acting careers outside of the sketch comedy show. Kristen Wiig is no different. Kristen Wiig had a slew of excellent jobs outside of the confines of the live comedy show before departing in 2012. Wiig, on the other hand, has not slowed down in the years afterwards. She's one of the show's funniest and most brilliant actresses, and for that we should be eternally thankful. Don’t believe it? Watch these 6 movies by the actress to be sure.
A movie that Wiig also happened to co-write, Bridesmaids is a cult classic for modern audiences.
Surprisingly, Wiig is as adept at playing dramatic parts as she is comic ones. The Skeleton Twins stars the actress with Bill Hader, a fellow SNL alum who has gone on to become a brilliant actor, as two dysfunctional siblings who have experienced a lot of tragedy in their lives.
This movie was filmed while the comedian was still on SNL, which only makes her dedication and performance all the more impressive.
The movie is another semi-serious role for her, but it really isn’t a problem. She’s still just as watchable as ever.
Kristen plays the role of Charlotte, the mom of a complex teen named Minnie. Wiig’s dramatic performances like this one often prove to be as good (if not better) than her comedic ones.
While she is most known for her live-action performances, Wiig has also done voice work. She's also very skilled at it.