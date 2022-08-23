Happy Birthday Kristen Wiig: 6 times Bridesmaids actress rocked the red carpet with her style

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Kristen Wiig

Wiig is a screenwriter, producer, actor, and comedian from the United States. She was raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Rochester, New York. She was birthed in Canandaigua, New York. She relocated to Los Angeles, where she became a member of the Groundlings improv comedy group and made her debut appearance as Dr Pat on The Joe Schmo Show. Besides her acting career, the actress is also admired for her bold fashion picks. Continue scrolling to check out some of her best stuff.

Photo Credit : Getty Images