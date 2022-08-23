Happy Birthday Kristen Wiig: 6 times Bridesmaids actress rocked the red carpet with her style

    Happy Birthday Kristen Wiig

    Wiig is a screenwriter, producer, actor, and comedian from the United States. She was raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Rochester, New York. She was birthed in Canandaigua, New York. She relocated to Los Angeles, where she became a member of the Groundlings improv comedy group and made her debut appearance as Dr Pat on The Joe Schmo Show. Besides her acting career, the actress is also admired for her bold fashion picks. Continue scrolling to check out some of her best stuff.

    High Fashion Moment

    While attending the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in 2020, Wiig stunned all in her uniquely structured dress.

    Sheer Bliss

    At the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards in 2022, Wiig dropped all jaws as she walked the red carpet in this black sheer ensemble.

    Glammed up

    During the 2017 Venice Film Festival, Wiig opted for glamour as she showed up in blush tones and an embellished gown.

    Sophisticated glam

    In 2014, for an appearance at the Primetime Emmy Awards, Wiig picked out a white satin stunner and went with sophisticated gloss.

    Chic all the way

    In another premiere event, Wiig wore a chic black slip-on with a deep plunging neckline.

    Cool and Comfy

    Keeping it semi-casual, Wiig opted for a black and white dress with a one-sleeve cutout.

