Happy Birthday Laura Dern: Check out 6 memorable roles played by the actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Laura Dern

Laura Dern is an Oscar-winning actress who has excelled in comedies, dramas, science fiction, and romantic films. With over 90 credits to her name, she has portrayed one iconic role after another, and she has been doing many excellent and memorable films since the 1970s. On her 55th birthday, let's take a look back at her 6 best memorable roles

Photo Credit : Getty Images