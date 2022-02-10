Happy Birthday Laura Dern: Check out 6 memorable roles played by the actress

Published on Feb 10, 2022 10:17 PM IST
   
    Happy Birthday Laura Dern

    Laura Dern is an Oscar-winning actress who has excelled in comedies, dramas, science fiction, and romantic films. With over 90 credits to her name, she has portrayed one iconic role after another, and she has been doing many excellent and memorable films since the 1970s. On her 55th birthday, let's take a look back at her 6 best memorable roles

    Renata Klein - Big Little Lies

    This highly acclaimed drama series follows a group of upper-class moms as they struggle with family, love, children, friendship, and murder. Laura Dern's character, who co-stars with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, and Alexander Skarsgrd, is as caustic as they come.

    Nora Fanshaw - Marriage Story

    Noah Baumbach directed this Oscar-winning drama, which stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. They portray a married couple who battle with parenting and divorce while living on opposite coasts. This is the most authentic and honest account of marriage on the market today, and Laura Dern portrays Johansson's lawyer, Nora Fanshaw, superbly.

    Bobbi - Wild

    This biographical drama, based on the best-selling novel of the same name, also stars Reese Witherspoon as Cheryl, who goes on a solo 1,000-mile journey over the Pacific Crest Trail after a personal tragedy leaves her disoriented.

    Frannie - The Fault In Our Stars

    This popular teenage drama is based on John Green's well-known book. Two cancer-stricken adolescents, played by Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, go on a trip to Amsterdam while dealing with their diseases, love, and friendship.

    Vice Admiral Holdo - Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

    This follow-up to our favourite sci-fi series is unquestionably a must-see. Rian Johnson directs the film, which stars Dern alongside veterans Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, as well as newcomers Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, and John Boyega.

    Ellie - Jurassic Park

    This was undeniably Dern's breakthrough performance, and it may still be her most renowned part to this day. This famous and great series, directed by Steven Spielberg, is everlasting. Laura Dern's performance as Dr. Ellie Sattler earned her three Academy Awards.

