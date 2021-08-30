Happy Birthday Liam Payne: 6 times the One Direction alum nailed his formal look with absolute perfection

1 / 6

Liam Payne looking breathtaking in a TUX

Liam Payne has turned 28 today, and there's no better day to check out some of his best pictures in a tux, or a perfectly-fitted shirt! The One Direction alum is known for his vocals, stage presence, and songwriting abilities, and just like the other members, for his impeccable styling too. When the One Direction members, namely Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne would share a stage, they always cater to the best styles, and while performing together as a group, have maintained their individual looks as well. With Liam, fans are always too eager to take a look at his most formal pictures, be it during events, and appearances, or while he is performing on stage. While we have no idea when One Direction is going to finally reunite, all we can do is check out some of the members' pictures, and since it's Payne's birthday, we can definitely check out some of his incredible snaps in suits. On the occasion of the singer's birthday, we take a look at some of his most talked-about appearances in a well-suited tux and those sharp eyes! For Liam's and One Direction fans, some pictures might be repeated, but there's no harm in revisiting his iconic looks for sure. Take a look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES