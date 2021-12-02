Happy Birthday Lucy Liu: 6 times the actress made a statement with her red carpet looks

Lucy Liu, who turns 52 today, has given us legendary performances. From savvy Alex in Charlie's Angels to ferocious O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill, Liu has proved she is the best at what she does. Her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame confirms her status as a permanent presence in the industry. In fact, Liu is the second Asian-American woman to get a Hollywood star, after Anna May Wong in 1960. Liu has worn a variety of spectacular outfits on red carpet premieres throughout the years, from racy numbers in the early 2000s to more elegant ensembles now. In honour of her birthday, we've compiled a list of six of our favourite outfits.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
At the American Theatre Wing's Centennial Gala in New York, the actress looks stunning in a periwinkle gown with fluffy layered embellishments.
At the 2010 Tony Awards in New York City, the actress dolled up in a strapless soft pink gown.
Liu shines in a vibrant floral dress at the ceremony honoring her with a Hollywood star in LA.
Lucy sports a red satin mini dress with ruffled top details and strap orange sandals at the Hudson River Park Annual Gala in NYC
Liu stuns in a luxurious bold purple tulle dress at the 2019 Tony Awards in NYC.