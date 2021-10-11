Happy Birthday Luke Perry: 6 times when the late Riverdale actor aced his vintage beard look

1 / 6

Luke Perry's 54th birth anniversary

Luke Perry was an American actor who starred in several shows including Beverly Hills and Riverdale. The actor also had guest roles in shows such as The Simpsons, Criminal Minds, Will & Grace, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor also starred in movies including Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992), 8 Seconds (1994), The Fifth Element (1997), and his final movie was Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), before he passed away of a stroke on March 4, 2019, at the age of 52. This year would have been Perry's 54th birthday. The late actor has many times been lauded for his acting skills and roles in several hit series and movies. Some of the early movies from Perry's great filmography includes Scorchers, Terminal Bliss, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 8 Seconds, Normal Life, American Strays, The Fifth Element, Last Breath, The Heist, The Florentine, Storm, Attention Shoppers, The Enemy, and Dirt, among others. Perry's characters have always been well received by fans who definitely miss the actor on his birthday. On what would have been his 54th birthday, we take a look at his award show and red carpet appearances where he rocked his unique beard look. Check these pictures out:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES