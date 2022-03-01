Happy Birthday Lupita Nyong'o: From Black Panther to Us, here are 6 BEST roles played by the actress

Lupita Nyong'o manages to transform everything she touches into gold. Her major Hollywood break garnered her an Oscar, her Broadway debut earned her a Tony nomination, her first children's book became a New York Times Best Seller - and she's one of the few performers to have appeared in both the MCU and the Star Wars trilogy. On her 39th birthday today, let's take a look at her best 6 roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Just when fans thought there were no more innovative twists on the zombie genre, Little Monsters arrived with its refreshing sense of humour and distinct visual style to show that it wasn't quite dead yet. It's a great horror-comedy starring Lupita Nyong'o as a kindergarten teacher who joins forces with a washed-up musician to safeguard a bunch of students from an undead outbreak.
Nyong'o has always done an excellent job with the motion-capture performance necessary to portray Maz – it would be wonderful if the movies understood what to do with her. Maz, hopefully, will play a larger part in the following chapters of the core Star Wars saga.
Us is a fantastic horror film about "the Tethered," America's doppelgangers who were covertly manufactured by the United States government in an effort to exert influence over people's brains. Nyong'o portrays Adelaide, a mother who experienced the Tethered as a child, and Red, the Tethered rebel leader. The film concludes with a shocking plot twist and is filled with intriguing topics.
Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave, based on Solomon Northup's tragic book of the same name, is one of the most compelling historical dramas in recent memory. Because this is Northup's narrative, the film's star is Chiwetel Ejiofor, who gives a gripping lead performance in the character.
In a cast that includes Bill Murray as Baloo, Ben Kingsley as Bagheera, Christopher Walken as King Louie, and Scarlett Johansson as Kaa, Lupita Nyong'o performed the voice for Raksha, the compassionate mother wolf who adopts Mowgli.
Lupita Nyong'o was cast as Nakia, an undercover Wakandan spy, in Ryan Coogler's revolutionary, wonderfully constructed superhero film Black Panther. Nakia was the hero's love interest, although she was unlike many of the MCU's other love interests.