Happy Birthday Lupita Nyong'o: From Black Panther to Us, here are 6 BEST roles played by the actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o manages to transform everything she touches into gold. Her major Hollywood break garnered her an Oscar, her Broadway debut earned her a Tony nomination, her first children's book became a New York Times Best Seller - and she's one of the few performers to have appeared in both the MCU and the Star Wars trilogy. On her 39th birthday today, let's take a look at her best 6 roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images