Happy Birthday Maggie Gyllenhaal: 6 ICONIC roles played by the actress that left us inspired

Published on Nov 17, 2021
   
    Happy Birthday Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Happy Birthday Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal is the sister of actor Jake Gyllenhaal, although she is a well-known actress in her own right. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal in Crazy Heart, with Jeff Bridges, among many other honours. She has been in cinema in both major and supporting parts and has never failed to delight her fans. Gyllenhaal has proved her versatility by going into a variety of parts that are very different from one another. She has also gone behind the camera, producing and directing a piece featuring her husband for Netflix's short-film collection. Gyllenhaal's finest roles are a good representation of her ever-evolving output. On her 44th birthday, let's look back at her 6 finest roles.

    Frank

    The 2014 Lenny Abrahamson-directed comedy-drama, Frank, stars Michael Fassbender, Domhnall Gleeson, and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal plays Clara, a fellow band member who seems to have a strong affinity for violence and frequently lashes out.

    Crazy Heart

    The 2009 romance drama Crazy Heart stars Jeff Bridges as a country-music star, whose many failed marriages and declining career lead him into the arms of young journalist and mother, Jean Craddock, played by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

    Stranger Than Fiction

    The fantasy comedy-drama Stranger Than Fiction stars Will Ferrell as Harold Crick, the Internal Revenue Service agent, who, one day, begins to hear a female voice narrating his life as he lives it, and sets out to understand this strange phenomenon.

    Donnie Darko

    In the 2001 modern cult-classic, Donnie Darko, Maggie Gyllenhaal features as Elizabeth Darko, the on-screen sibling to her real-life brother, Jake Gyllenhaal - Donnie Darko. The film delves into the life of teenager Donnie in the midst of the impending apocalypse that only he has knowledge of.

    The Deuce

    From George Pelecanos and David Simon - the creators of The Wire- comes the HBO television drama, The Deuce. The Deuce centers on the sex-trade industry in New York's Times Square in the early 1970s.

    The Dark Knight

    The Dark Knight is the second installment in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy and stars Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne. Among the film's star-studded cast, Maggie Gyllenhaal features as Rachel Dawes - replacing Katie Holmes, who played the character in Batman Begins.

