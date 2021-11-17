Happy Birthday Maggie Gyllenhaal: 6 ICONIC roles played by the actress that left us inspired

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal is the sister of actor Jake Gyllenhaal, although she is a well-known actress in her own right. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal in Crazy Heart, with Jeff Bridges, among many other honours. She has been in cinema in both major and supporting parts and has never failed to delight her fans. Gyllenhaal has proved her versatility by going into a variety of parts that are very different from one another. She has also gone behind the camera, producing and directing a piece featuring her husband for Netflix's short-film collection. Gyllenhaal's finest roles are a good representation of her ever-evolving output. On her 44th birthday, let's look back at her 6 finest roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images