1 / 6

Mahershala Ali Birthday

Superstar Mahershala Ali turns 48 today! The star has been in Hollywood for several years and has earned several accolades like Academy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, a BAFTA award, a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award and many more for his stellar performances. Back in 2019, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world! Today, to honour the star on his birthday, we’re looking back at 5 of his best films.

Photo Credit : Getty Images