Happy Birthday Marilyn Monroe: 6 memorable style moments of the legendary actress

    Happy Birthday Marilyn Monroe

    Marilyn Monroe is arguably the most recognized figure from Hollywood's so-called Golden Era, from her classic white dress (flying towards the sky over a subway grate) to hot pink outfits that look as fantastic today as they did then. Her innate good looks and star quality continue to have as much power now as they did back then, so it's no wonder that today on her birth anniversary, we are reminiscing about her most memorable style moments.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Beautiful as ever

    Miss Monroe at just 21 years-old, and newly-signed to 20th Century-Fox, in 1947.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Beauty in blue

    Looking fresh-faced, and sporting slightly longer curls, in 1949.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Dynamic beauty

    Marilyn Monroe poses for a portrait wearing a fur shawl in circa 1955.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Fashionista

    Rocking high-waisted bikini bottoms (a favourite '50s silhouette) for a photoshoot.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Dazzling

    Marilyn Monroe at a Royal film performance at the Empire, Leicester Square, London

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Perfect features

    So much gets written about her luminous bleached locks, but doesn't she have the most shapely eyebrow arch?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images