Happy Birthday Marilyn Monroe: 6 memorable style moments of the legendary actress

Marilyn Monroe is arguably the most recognized figure from Hollywood's so-called Golden Era, from her classic white dress (flying towards the sky over a subway grate) to hot pink outfits that look as fantastic today as they did then. Her innate good looks and star quality continue to have as much power now as they did back then, so it's no wonder that today on her birth anniversary, we are reminiscing about her most memorable style moments.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Miss Monroe at just 21 years-old, and newly-signed to 20th Century-Fox, in 1947.
Looking fresh-faced, and sporting slightly longer curls, in 1949.
Marilyn Monroe poses for a portrait wearing a fur shawl in circa 1955.
Rocking high-waisted bikini bottoms (a favourite '50s silhouette) for a photoshoot.
Marilyn Monroe at a Royal film performance at the Empire, Leicester Square, London
So much gets written about her luminous bleached locks, but doesn't she have the most shapely eyebrow arch?
