Happy Birthday Marilyn Monroe: 6 memorable style moments of the legendary actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is arguably the most recognized figure from Hollywood's so-called Golden Era, from her classic white dress (flying towards the sky over a subway grate) to hot pink outfits that look as fantastic today as they did then. Her innate good looks and star quality continue to have as much power now as they did back then, so it's no wonder that today on her birth anniversary, we are reminiscing about her most memorable style moments.

Photo Credit : Getty Images