Happy Birthday Matt Bomer: 5 red carpet looks of the White Collar alum that will leave you FLOORED

Happy Birthday Matt Bomer

After making his debut in 2000 with the long-running drama All My Children, Matthew Staton Bomer quickly shot to fame for his stellar performance. Over his 2-decade long career, the actor has been honoured by several awards such as Golden Globe Award, a Critics' Choice Television Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Just 5 years after making his TV debut, the actor starred in his first film--Flightplan followed by his iconic role in Chuck in 2007. By 2009 saw Bomer finally made his debut in his most memorable role in White Collar for which he received numerous accolades over the years. His other famous projects also include--Magic Mike XXL, Doom Patrol, The Sinner, Superman Unbound amongst others. Over the years, the star has also gained a certain fashion charisma that he wows fans with every time he hits the red carpet. Today, we’re looking back at his best-style moments!

Photo Credit : Getty Images