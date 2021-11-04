Happy Birthday Matthew McConaughey: 6 PHOTOS of the handsome actor in tuxedos

1 / 6

Matthew McConaughey making a strong case for suits

Matthew McConaughey is an American actor and producer who rose to fame with his performance in the comedy Dazed and Confused. His role, although started with a few lines in the show later became one of the most celebrated characters which was eventually a fan favourite. His other projects include Angels in the Outfield (1994), Boys on the Side (1995), and Lone Star (1996). Although typecast as a romantic comedy lead in the beginning years of his career, McConaughey's filmography boasts of various interesting projects other than romcoms. McConaughey was also in The Dark Tower, Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, Mud, The Lincoln Lawyer, Fool's Gold, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, The Wolf of Wall Street among other movies. The star has also been quite praised for his fashion sense and the way he carries his tuxedos with style. For his 52nd birthday, we can take a look at some of his red carpet pictures where McConaughey and his tuxedos made good sense! Take a look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES