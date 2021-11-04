Happy Birthday Matthew McConaughey: 6 PHOTOS of the handsome actor in tuxedos

Published on Nov 04, 2021
   
    Matthew McConaughey

    Matthew McConaughey making a strong case for suits

    Matthew McConaughey is an American actor and producer who rose to fame with his performance in the comedy Dazed and Confused. His role, although started with a few lines in the show later became one of the most celebrated characters which was eventually a fan favourite. His other projects include Angels in the Outfield (1994), Boys on the Side (1995), and Lone Star (1996). Although typecast as a romantic comedy lead in the beginning years of his career, McConaughey's filmography boasts of various interesting projects other than romcoms. McConaughey was also in The Dark Tower, Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, Mud, The Lincoln Lawyer, Fool's Gold, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, The Wolf of Wall Street among other movies. The star has also been quite praised for his fashion sense and the way he carries his tuxedos with style. For his 52nd birthday, we can take a look at some of his red carpet pictures where McConaughey and his tuxedos made good sense! Take a look:

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Matthew McConaughey

    Matthew McConaughey at the special New York screening of The Gentleman

    For The Gentleman's special screening at New York City, Matthew McConaughey chose a black tux and looked extremely handsome, to say the least!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Matthew McConaughey

    Matthew McConaughey at the LA premiere of The Beach Bum

    Matthew McConaughey's brown tuxedo and vintage cap have a separate fan base. This picture was taken at the Los Angeles premiere of Neon and Vice Studio's The Beach Bum at ArcLight Hollywood in 2019.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Matthew McConaughey

    Matthew McConaughey at the New York screening of Serenity

    Matthew McConaughey attending the New York City screening of Serenity in 2019. His handsome look has always been a fan favourite.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Matthew McConaughey

    Matthew McConaughey at the White Boy Rick special screening

    The way Matthew McConaughey managed to put together an outfit comprising a brown tuxedo and blue tie is absolutely commendable! This picture was taken while he was attending a special screening of White Boy Rick in London.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

    Matthew McConaughey

    Matthew McConaughey at a charity gala

    Matthew McConaughey in a grey tuxedo has our heart! This picture was taken while he was attending the 2018 Samsung Charity Gala in Manhattan.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES