Happy Birthday Matthew McConaughey: 6 PHOTOS of the handsome actor in tuxedos

Matthew McConaughey is an American actor and producer who rose to fame with his performance in the comedy Dazed and Confused. His role, although started with a few lines in the show later became one of the most celebrated characters which was eventually a fan favourite. His other projects include Angels in the Outfield (1994), Boys on the Side (1995), and Lone Star (1996). Although typecast as a romantic comedy lead in the beginning years of his career, McConaughey's filmography boasts of various interesting projects other than romcoms. McConaughey was also in The Dark Tower, Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, Mud, The Lincoln Lawyer, Fool's Gold, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, The Wolf of Wall Street among other movies.
The star has also been quite praised for his fashion sense and the way he carries his tuxedos with style. For his 52nd birthday, we can take a look at some of his red carpet pictures where McConaughey and his tuxedos made good sense! Take a look:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
For The Gentleman's special screening at New York City, Matthew McConaughey chose a black tux and looked extremely handsome, to say the least!
Matthew McConaughey's brown tuxedo and vintage cap have a separate fan base. This picture was taken at the Los Angeles premiere of Neon and Vice Studio's The Beach Bum at ArcLight Hollywood in 2019.
Matthew McConaughey attending the New York City screening of Serenity in 2019. His handsome look has always been a fan favourite.
The way Matthew McConaughey managed to put together an outfit comprising a brown tuxedo and blue tie is absolutely commendable! This picture was taken while he was attending a special screening of White Boy Rick in London.
Matthew McConaughey in a grey tuxedo has our heart! This picture was taken while he was attending the 2018 Samsung Charity Gala in Manhattan.