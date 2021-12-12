Happy Birthday Mayim Bialik: 6 interesting facts about The Big Bang Theory star that fans should know of

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik has turned 46 years old today! On the occasion, we take a look at some of the most interesting facts about the actress! For starters, Bialik is not just an actress but also a television show host and author. She has been well known for her portrayal of Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parson) love interest Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory. The actress has also bagged major nominations for the same which includes being nominated four times for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and being nominated for Critics Choice Television Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler was majorly recognized for her straightforwardness in the show, and for being one of the most unique characters. Her best friendship with Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and the way she didn't bother giving in to Sheldon's whimsical acts made her one of the most interesting characters in the history of comedy series. However, as a person, Bialik also has some amazing qualities which shouldn't go unnoticed. We have listed them below:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES