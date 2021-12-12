Happy Birthday Mayim Bialik: 6 interesting facts about The Big Bang Theory star that fans should know of

Mayim Bialik has turned 46 years old today! On the occasion, we take a look at some of the most interesting facts about the actress! For starters, Bialik is not just an actress but also a television show host and author. She has been well known for her portrayal of Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parson) love interest Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory. The actress has also bagged major nominations for the same which includes being nominated four times for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and being nominated for Critics Choice Television Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler was majorly recognized for her straightforwardness in the show, and for being one of the most unique characters. Her best friendship with Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and the way she didn't bother giving in to Sheldon's whimsical acts made her one of the most interesting characters in the history of comedy series. However, as a person, Bialik also has some amazing qualities which shouldn't go unnoticed. We have listed them below:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
If you think we'll say 'Bazinga' after this, we won't, for Bialik has a PhD in Neuroscience and it's not just Amy Farrah Fowler!
After Alex Trebek's death, Mayim Bialik has been one of the hosts in Jeopardy from May 31 to June 11, and she aced it!
Mayim Bialik had essayed the role of Blossom Russo in the '90s television show Blossom. She was 12 years old back then.
Once Bialik had confessed that she had auditioned for the part of the "teacher" in one of the Spiderman movies but she didn't get the part!
Mayim Bialik has penned several parenting books and a vegan cookbook.