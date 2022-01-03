Happy Birthday Mel Gibson: From Braveheart to Mad Max, most iconic 5 action movies by the Hollywood veteran

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Mel Gibson

Hollywood veteran Mel Gibson has been the leading Hollywood hunk ever since 1977 (at the age of 19) when he made his debut with Summer City, for which he was paid USD 400. But it wasn't until 1979, that Gibson truly shined when he signed the title character in his now-hit film Mad Max (which is still going strong as a franchise). In Gibson’s 5 and a half decade long career, the actor has blessed us with several hits and an array of action-packed films. Today, to honour the star on his 66th birthday, we’re looking at the best action films by the star.

Photo Credit : Getty Images