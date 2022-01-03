Happy Birthday Mel Gibson: From Braveheart to Mad Max, most iconic 5 action movies by the Hollywood veteran

Hollywood veteran Mel Gibson has been the leading Hollywood hunk ever since 1977 (at the age of 19) when he made his debut with Summer City, for which he was paid USD 400. But it wasn't until 1979, that Gibson truly shined when he signed the title character in his now-hit film Mad Max (which is still going strong as a franchise). In Gibson’s 5 and a half decade long career, the actor has blessed us with several hits and an array of action-packed films. Today, to honour the star on his 66th birthday, we’re looking at the best action films by the star.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Essaying the titular role of Max, Gibson steals the spotlight as a highway patrolman, who vanquishes a gangster in a heated battle. However, his underlings decide to seek revenge for the death of the former leader.
Photo Credit : PINKVILLA
The revolutionary war film follows Gibson aka a ferocious veteran Ben, who, after getting married forsakes his violent past. After his wife dies, he single-handedly raises his seven children but joins the nation's war after his son is killed.
Photo Credit : PINKVILLA
Gibson essays the role of William Wallace–a Scottish rebel in the 1995 war drama. The leader along with his clan, sets out to battle King Edward I of England, who killed his bride a day after their marriage.
Following the death of his wife, Los Angeles police detective Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) becomes reckless and suicidal. Although his fate changes when he’s partnered with an older officer who leads him to uncover a massive drug-trafficking ring. While solving the crime, Riggs and Murtaugh begin to form a bond.
The film follows Lieutenant Colonel Hal Moore aka Gibson, as he leads a battalion of US soldiers against Vietnamese troops in Ia Drang valley in 1965 as part of the first phase of the Vietnam War.