Happy Birthday Melissa McCarthy: 5 movies by the actress that will leave you in SPLITS

Actress Melissa McCarthy turns 51 today! And in honour of her birthday, we’re looking back at some of the funniest movies the star has blessed us with. One of the most sought-after actresses because of her comedic prowess, the award-winning star has wowed fans with her command over comedy and dramas. From shows such as Mike and Molly to movies like Bridesmaids, the actress manages to leave the audience in splits every time. Scroll down to see our list of Melissa’s funniest movies.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Jason Bateman plays Sandy Patterson, a man who is conned into revealing personal information over the phone. The culprit in Identity Thief is Dawn (Melissa McCarthy), who then uses the information to steal his identity. In order to clear his name and save his job, he tracks her down.
Photo Credit : PINKVILLA
In this movie, McCarthy essays the role of a recently divorced mother Deanna Miles, who decides to follow her daughter to college. The film follows Deanna’s fun, wacky college adventures, regaining her youth and self-confidence, and bonding with her daughter.
Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Chris Hemsworth all star in this female-led Ghostbuster reboot. McCarthy plays Abby Yates, a physicist who used to work with Erin Gilbert (Kristen Wig) on exploring paranormal activity until Erin left to explore more pursuits that are practical. Abby continues to explore paranormal activities, but Erin only rejoins the pursuit after a phenomenon forces them back together. They then become a team with Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon) and Patty Tolan (Leslie Jones) with Kevin Beckman (Chris Hemsworth) acting as their receptionist.
Starring Kristen Wig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, and Wendi McLendon-Covey, the film follows Annie--the maid of honour and her engaged best friend Lillian as they navigate their way through the big wedding. Mellisa plays one of the bridesmaids with the best sense of humour!
Here, McCarthy plays Susan Cooper, a CIA analyst who has played cautiously her entire career, but when arms dealer Rayna Boyanov assassinates Bradley Fine--a secret agent with who Susan worked closely with, and had a crush on. She decides to become an undercover agent to ensure Rayna goes down for Fine’s murder.