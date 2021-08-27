Happy Birthday Melissa McCarthy: 5 movies by the actress that will leave you in SPLITS

1 / 6

Melissa McCarthy

Actress Melissa McCarthy turns 51 today! And in honour of her birthday, we’re looking back at some of the funniest movies the star has blessed us with. One of the most sought-after actresses because of her comedic prowess, the award-winning star has wowed fans with her command over comedy and dramas. From shows such as Mike and Molly to movies like Bridesmaids, the actress manages to leave the audience in splits every time. Scroll down to see our list of Melissa’s funniest movies.

