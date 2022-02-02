Happy Birthday Michael C. Hall: From Dexter to The Crown, 6 must-watch series from the actor

Michael C. Hall has turned 51! The American actor is known for his roles in the Showtime series Dexter but he was not always a small screen actor. Hall began his career with broadway in a remake of Joe Masteroff's book Cabaret. He eventually went on to star in reality TV shows and subsequently got cast on the hit HBO drama series Six Feet Under in 2001. The series won him many accolades including an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. In 2006, Hal co-produced and starred in the Showtime crime thriller Dexter which went on to run for 8 seasons. The series earned him five Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations subsequent years in a row. In January 2010 Michael also announced that he was suffering from a type of blood cancer, before accepting his award at the Golden Globes and Screen Guild Awards with a knitted cap on his bald head. Jennifer Carpenter, Hal's Dexter vo-star and girlfriend at the time, announced in April 2010 that his cancer was fully in remission and he was all set to get back on the next season of Dexter. Scroll down further to celebrate the actor's birthday and remember his brilliant streak of performances.
Photo Credit : SHOWTIME
This 5 season masterpiece is based on the lives of a dysfunctional family who run a funeral home in Los Angeles and deals with the grief of losing their father. Hal debuted on the small screen with the role of David Fisher in the series.
Photo Credit : HBO UK
This series follows the life of Dexter Morgon who is a forensic technician with homicidal tendencies. Hal portrays the character of Dexter who lives a double life, working for the Police during the day and killing heinous perpetrators at night.
Created by crime author Harlan Coben, this series is all about the drama behind gated communities and their hidden case of slimy lies. Hal plays the widowed surgeon Tom whose daughter mysteriously goes missing and while investigating the case with his detective girlfriend, Tom digs out the darkest secrets about the ones closest to him.
Photo Credit : Netflix
Originally titled The Shadowplay, this is a thriller drama revolving around the life of Max McLaughlin, an American cop, who travels to Berlin to establish a police force in the disastrous aftermath of the war in 1946. Michael, in the series, plays the role of Tom Franklin.
This ongoing British series does not need an elaborate introduction, it has been all the buzz since its release, the series is a statement of its own. Based on the play The Audience, this Netflix original follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. Micheal hall took on the role of John F. Kennedy in the second season of the historical drama.
Coming back with his iconic character, Micheal hall in this Showtime thriller crime series once again became the homicidal Dexter Morgan who everyone thought was dead. The story begins after a ten-year time slip with Dexter now having a normal life until all hell breaks loose and he finds himself right back in the claws of his homicidal tendencies.