Happy Birthday Michael C. Hall: From Dexter to The Crown, 6 must-watch series from the actor

Happy Birthday Michael C. Hall

Michael C. Hall has turned 51! The American actor is known for his roles in the Showtime series Dexter but he was not always a small screen actor. Hall began his career with broadway in a remake of Joe Masteroff's book Cabaret. He eventually went on to star in reality TV shows and subsequently got cast on the hit HBO drama series Six Feet Under in 2001. The series won him many accolades including an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. In 2006, Hal co-produced and starred in the Showtime crime thriller Dexter which went on to run for 8 seasons. The series earned him five Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations subsequent years in a row. In January 2010 Michael also announced that he was suffering from a type of blood cancer, before accepting his award at the Golden Globes and Screen Guild Awards with a knitted cap on his bald head. Jennifer Carpenter, Hal's Dexter vo-star and girlfriend at the time, announced in April 2010 that his cancer was fully in remission and he was all set to get back on the next season of Dexter. Scroll down further to celebrate the actor's birthday and remember his brilliant streak of performances.

Photo Credit : SHOWTIME