Happy Birthday Michael Jackson: 6 ICONIC photos from the King of Pop's MOST legendary performances on stage

Michael Jackson is the KING OF POP

Michael Jackson, also known as the King of Pop, has never disappointed fans when it came to providing a quality performance on stage. His flawless choreographies coupled with his perfect notes have always been a favourite of his fans, especially for the ones who have had the chance to witness him live on stage. From his iconic moonwalk to his mind-blowing music videos, there doesn't seem to be a dull moment when you are binge-watching Michael Jackson videos on YouTube. MJ has been one of the most favourite performers, with his name being taken the time and again till date, even after 12 years of his death. Whenever a conversation includes Jackson, netizens always remind each other of his stage outfits, collaboration with the likes of Britney Spears, and Beyonce, and of course, his most talked-about performances which, even if you watch for a thousand times, would seem as good as new on the next watch. That's his legacy, and his fans are more than proud of it! On (for what would have been) his 63rd birthday, we look back at a handful of MJ's most legendary performances, which comprise some of his most newsworthy, and career-defining moments. Take a look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES