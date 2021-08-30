Happy Birthday Michael Jackson: 6 ICONIC photos from the King of Pop's MOST legendary performances on stage

Michael Jackson, also known as the King of Pop, has never disappointed fans when it came to providing a quality performance on stage. His flawless choreographies coupled with his perfect notes have always been a favourite of his fans, especially for the ones who have had the chance to witness him live on stage. From his iconic moonwalk to his mind-blowing music videos, there doesn't seem to be a dull moment when you are binge-watching Michael Jackson videos on YouTube.
MJ has been one of the most favourite performers, with his name being taken the time and again till date, even after 12 years of his death. Whenever a conversation includes Jackson, netizens always remind each other of his stage outfits, collaboration with the likes of Britney Spears, and Beyonce, and of course, his most talked-about performances which, even if you watch for a thousand times, would seem as good as new on the next watch. That's his legacy, and his fans are more than proud of it!
On (for what would have been) his 63rd birthday, we look back at a handful of MJ's most legendary performances, which comprise some of his most newsworthy, and career-defining moments. Take a look:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
One of MJ’s most talked-about stages, the HIStory world tour has always been a fan favourite. This particular shot was taken on November 10, 1996, in Auckland, New Zealand.
During one of his stage performances at the Jacksons Victory Tour in 1984, guitarist Eddie Van Halen had joined the King of Pop on stage as the duo performed the latter’s hit song Beat It.
In 2002, Jackson performed at the American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration television special.
The pop icon took the audience by surprise with his performance at the 3rd Annual BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre in 2003. During the award ceremony, MJ also honoured his icon, James Brown.
Yes, this is one of the most iconic moments in the history of western music, when Michael Jackson and Beyonce Knowles shared a stage at the 2003 Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas.