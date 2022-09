1 / 7

Happy Birthday Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton turns 71! The actor is revered for the unique touch he adds to his eccentric characters. Keaton is best known for his run as the Batman as director Tim Burton's version of the DC hero which is often referred to as much more "campy" than most and is still remembered even after the reboots took over the box office. Another one of Keaton's hits has been Beetlejuice which gained the actor major critical acclaim and cult status. With news of Keaton reprising his role in the film The Flash this year, fans have been eager to watch the legend in his element once again. Continue scrolling to find out some interesting facts about the actor.

Photo Credit : Getty Images