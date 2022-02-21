Happy Birthday Miles Teller: 6 must-watch movies from the actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Miles Teller

Miles Teller turns 35! The actor is known for his unique selection of roles. From the Divergent series to Damien Chazelle's critically acclaimed Whiplash, Teller's filmography is one exceptional record. In 2010, Teller had his big break when the queen of Hollywood Nicole Kidman cherry-picked him for a role in John Cameron Mitchell's movie Rabbit Hole. His 2014 film Whiplash which followed the story of a drummer and his abusive teacher won Teller many accolades including a BAFTA nomination in the Rising Star category. Following his consistent performance, Teller bagged roles in the superhit franchise Divergent where he played the recurring role of Peter Hayes and subsequently starred in the second and third parts of the franchise, Insurgent and Allegiant. Recently, the actor was linked to the upcoming miniseries based on the story behind the production of the groundbreaking gangster blockbuster film The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the series is scheduled to launch on April 28 2022. Scroll down further to dive into the world of Miles Teller's unmissable movies.

Photo Credit : Getty Images