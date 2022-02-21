Happy Birthday Miles Teller: 6 must-watch movies from the actor

Miles Teller turns 35! The actor is known for his unique selection of roles. From the Divergent series to Damien Chazelle's critically acclaimed Whiplash, Teller's filmography is one exceptional record. In 2010, Teller had his big break when the queen of Hollywood Nicole Kidman cherry-picked him for a role in John Cameron Mitchell's movie Rabbit Hole. His 2014 film Whiplash which followed the story of a drummer and his abusive teacher won Teller many accolades including a BAFTA nomination in the Rising Star category. Following his consistent performance, Teller bagged roles in the superhit franchise Divergent where he played the recurring role of Peter Hayes and subsequently starred in the second and third parts of the franchise, Insurgent and Allegiant. Recently, the actor was linked to the upcoming miniseries based on the story behind the production of the groundbreaking gangster blockbuster film The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the series is scheduled to launch on April 28 2022. Scroll down further to dive into the world of Miles Teller's unmissable movies.
Directed by James Ponsoldt, the story of Stutter (Miles Teller) and Aimee (Shailene Woodley) is the definition of opposites attract. The movie follows their relationship and the many speedbumps they have to overcome in order to stay together.
This movie is based on the life of champion boxer Vinny Pazienza played by Teller and follows his victorious life after his car crash that deformed his spine which made it impossible to set his foot back in the ring. The movie charts his victory over the unthinkable.
Starring Teller beside Zac Efron and Michael B. Jordan, this 2014 movie documents the life of three best friends and the aftermath of their no-more-commitments pact.
Written by the screenwriters of the superhit Hangover trilogy, this movie follows a trio of best friends, one of which turns 21 and in the aftermath of a crazy night out the birthday boy goes missing.
Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, this 2014 psychological drama explores an abusive mentor and mentee relationship through the character of Andrew the drummer (Miles Teller) and his teacher Terence Fletcher, portrayed by J.K. Simmons.
A snowstorm forces Alec (Miles Teller) and Megan (Lio Tipton) to extend their one-night stand which leads to an entertaining combination of two awkward adults who do not necessarily like each other
