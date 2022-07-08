Happy Birthday Milo Ventimiglia: 6 facts you didn't know about the This Is Us actor

Milo Ventimiglia turns 44! Ventimiglia is not an actor but also the heartthrob of our generation. The beloved actor made his debut with the Tv show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1995 but his breakthrough role remains to be the iconic part of Jess Mariano, the young bad boy from the famous Tv series Gilmore Girls. After his Gilmore Girls fame, Milo further expanded his roots in the industry with other roles in series like Heroes and This is Us. However, the actor has more to him than just his notable roles and to equip you with all the information you need to know about him, we have compiled a list of facts about the actor that was surely buried deep before. Scroll down further to swipe through 6 interesting facts about Milo Ventimiglia.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The actor has been a vegetarian his whole life. In a previous interview, Milo revealed that his mom was in fact a vegetarian while she was carrying him in her womb and decided to raise him with her diet ideals.
The actor's Instagram profile is surely a testament to his interests as he showcases a major fondness for the art of photography.
Photo Credit : Milo Ventimiglia/Instagram
In a chat with Los Angeles Times, Milo disclosed, "My parents didn’t drink, and it was never anything I was raised around, so it just, it never factored into my life." Unlike his This Is Us character who prefers to stay dizzy, Milo does not drink in real life.
In 2006, Milo played the role of Fergie's boyfriend in her Big Girls Don't Cry music video.
Photo Credit : Fergie/YouTube
The reason behind his crooked smile is that Milo was born with dead nerves in his mouth. Previously, he explained, "They’d be like: ‘Could you stop doing that thing with your mouth where your lip is going down?’ And I’d be like: ‘Hey, I was born that way.’ … I mean, look, I can’t get away from it now. It’s who I am, you know? I’ve got a crooked mouth."
During a Reddit AMA, the actor revealed that things could have been way different, "Doctor and military life were my other choices. Acting ultimately won out."