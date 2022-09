Monica Bellucci's Venice look

Monica Bellucci is a famed Italian actress and model best known for starring in films such as Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Passion of the Christ among others. At the age of 51, by appearing in the 2015 James Bond film Spectre starring Daniel Craig, she also became the oldest Bond girl in the history of the franchise. Before turning to acting though Bellucci was a fashion model and has worked with several high fashion brands including for Dolce & Gabbana and Dior. The actress' red carpet style has been known to be one of the sharpest. From gowns to pantsuits, the actress has made everything look chic while stepping out for events such as movie premieres and more. As Bellucci turns 58, we take a look at some of her best red carpet moments.