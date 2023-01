5 adorable PICS of Nakuul Mehta with son Sufi

Popular actor Nakuul Mehta celebrates his 40th birthday today January 17. The actor needs no introduction. Over the years, Nakuul has starred in several shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and many more. Nakuul is amongst the most popular actors in the entertainment industry, but along with this, he is definitely an ardent father to his cute little son Sufi. The actor is married to his long-time sweetheart Jankee Parekh, and the couple is proud parents of a baby boy Sufi. Amidst his busy schedule, Nakuul often manages to dedicate his free time to Sufi and also shares a glimpse with his fans. The father-son duo is often seen playing games or spending quality time at home. On his birthday, let's look at Nakuul's adorable moments with his toddler Sufi.