Happy Birthday Naomi Watts: 6 times the actress made heads turn on the red carpet

It is often said that actresses have difficulty finding substantial parts as they grow older, but Naomi Watts, at the age of 50, is thriving, with major projects that have a similar subject – strong women desperate to have their voices heard. Watts has also featured in the Showtime limited series "The Loudest Voice," in which she plays Gretchen Carlson in a portrayal of the sexual harassment controversy involving Fox News' late CEO, Roger Ailes. The actress apart from her movie roles also knows how to turn heads turn at red carpet. On her 53rd birthday, we have pictures which proves the same.
The blonde bombshell wore Giorgio Armani Privé with Bulgari jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
For the 2016 Met Gala, themed "technology in fashion," Watts went with a striking silver gown with a mirror-effect and shining floral appliques.
Watts wowed at the Cannes Film Festival in a princess-worthy backless Marchesa gown in a dusty blue hue.
The actress took her 2014 Oscars red carpet stroll in a Naomi Watts in a textured Calvin Klein Collection gown, complete with Bulgari diamonds and a geometric clutch.
The blonde bombshell shimmered on the Oscars 2015 red carpet in a metallic scaled Armani Prive creation with black caviar beadwork.