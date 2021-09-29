Happy Birthday Naomi Watts: 6 times the actress made heads turn on the red carpet

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Naomi Watts

It is often said that actresses have difficulty finding substantial parts as they grow older, but Naomi Watts, at the age of 50, is thriving, with major projects that have a similar subject – strong women desperate to have their voices heard. Watts has also featured in the Showtime limited series "The Loudest Voice," in which she plays Gretchen Carlson in a portrayal of the sexual harassment controversy involving Fox News' late CEO, Roger Ailes. The actress apart from her movie roles also knows how to turn heads turn at red carpet. On her 53rd birthday, we have pictures which proves the same.

Photo Credit : Getty Images