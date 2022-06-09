Happy Birthday Natalie Portman: Check out 6 best roles played by the actress

    Happy Birthday Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released in July. But she's been a movie star since she was a child. She's played numerous memorable characters, notably Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars trilogy. Even though Star Wars gave her a household name, Portman was a star long before the film's release. She's acted in a slew of films, and her career is thriving. On her 41st birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her best roles.

    Vox Lux

    Celeste, played by Natalie Portman, is a lady who climbed from the ashes of tragedy to celebrity. Her journey covers 18 years and follows significant cultural occurrences that the audience witnesses through her eyes.

    No Strings Attached

    In this film, Natalie Portman portrays Emma, a medical student. With her performance, she becomes the main character throughout the film, and it's evident she's at ease on screen.

    The Other Boleyn Girl

    When the king is looking for a mistress to give him a male heir, he is presented with two sisters. The sisters rapidly become competitors, competing for the king's attention and power. The Other Boleyn Girl is a classic love story full of drama, sisterhood, and treachery.

    Thor

    Jane Foster is Portman's love interest. She is the powerful, bright scientist who rescues Thor when he lands on Earth, and the two rapidly fall in love. Portman is an excellent choice for the clever scientist and is at ease in her position as the main female.

    V For Vendetta

    V for Vendetta is a film that stays with you long after you've seen it, and it's one of the finest non-superhero comic book movies. In this gripping political thriller, Portman plays Evey, a lady who transitions from a conscientious and loyal citizen to a V sympathizer.

    Léon: The Professional

    Natalie Portman portrays Mathilda, a 12-year-old girl, in Leon: The Professional. This marks Portman's feature film debut, and she excels in her role. Her character has seen a lot of bloodshed in her short life, yet Portman manages to portray a figure that is strong and mature for her age.

