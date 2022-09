Happy Birthday Niall Horan

Niall Horan turns 29! From Ireland, Horan first got a whiff of the music industry at the age of 16 when he joined the popular boy group One Direction on the music competition show X Factor. It was there he met the other 4 boys of the world-famous band. With five albums out, the band was a sensation like no other and was at the height of their fame when things fell apart and they went on an indefinite hiatus with the four remaining members pursuing their solo careers. Horan debuted his first solo album Flicker in 2017 and subsequently topped many charts. His second album in 2020 Heartbreak Weather also did pretty well. On his birthday, know more about the singer by scrolling further and checking out some interesting facts about his life.