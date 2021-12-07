Happy Birthday Nicholas Hoult: 6 photos of the British actor that are too hot to handle

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult is a British-born English actor who rose to prominence in both American and British films. The actor, who has received several awards, is celebrating his 32nd birthday today (December 07). He has been nominated for many prizes, including the British Academy Film Award, the Golden Globe Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Award. Nicholas is a guy who went from a lovable (but, let's be real, super-nerdy) kid with a bad haircut in About a Boy to Hottie McHotterson and starring in hit movie Warm Bodies as well as Jack the Giant Slayer. Take a look at some of his stunning photographs that illustrate why he is the darling of millions on his birthday today.

Photo Credit : Getty Images