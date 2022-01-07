Happy Birthday Nicolas Cage: 6 best movies of the actor which prove his versatility

Nicolas Cage has created a number of interesting films in the last decade, and a few of them are truly respectable additions to his lengthy career. As the nephew of the great Francis Ford Coppola, Cage aspired to fame, intending to establish his own legacy after changing his last name to Cage in the Cage-like way we all know and love. Cage's hunger for acting was unquenchable after being surrounded by cinema and theatre for so long, and he appeared in his first (and tiny) role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High in 1982, which paved the way for his ultimate popularity. We adore Nicolas Cage and can't get enough of him, therefore today, on his 58th birthday, we hope that our list of the finest of his films ever will convert you into a Cage fan.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Willy's Wonderland is an effective Nicolas Cage horror film. The picture largely works because it serves as a showcase for Cage, who delivers a dialogue-free performance.
Color Out of Space, by RLJE Films (also responsible for Mandy), is one of the finest Lovecraft adaptations of all time. Lovecraft is usually difficult to adapt to film, but this Cage film effectively combines rich purple colour tones to express the presence of a menacing entity.
The Frozen Ground is a trivia-filled real crime picture that is easily one of Cage's more grounded films of the last decade. Cage's portrayal as state trooper Jack Halcombe is the greatest element of the picture (along with the stunning Anchorage-based cinematography).
Mandy shows Cage at his most erratic, and it's a treat to behold. It's an emotional performance that can swiftly devolve into one of the funniest Nicolas Cage movie moments, such as when he's screaming with rage inside his bathroom, dripping in blood, and flinging his fists around carelessly.
Cage plays an Oregonian truffle hunter whose prized truffle-finding pig is kidnapped in Pig. It's another quiet performance from the actor in a recent string of them, and it's easily the best of the bunch. Indeed, Pig offers what may be Cage's strongest performance in nearly two decades.
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is both the most prominent and well-reviewed production in which Cage has been involved in the last ten years (by a substantial margin). Spider-Verse was a critical darling as well as a box office hit and a riotous time at the cinema.