Happy Birthday Olivia Colman: From Fleabag to The Crown, 6 breathtaking performances by the Oscar winner

Happy Birthday Olivia Colman

On January 30th, 2021, the multi-award-winning actress Olivia Colman turned 48! The Academy Award winner had her start in comedy as an actress and eventually made her debut with a sketch comedy series, Bruiser. She went on to play parts in other comedy sitcoms in the UK such as The Office and The Mitchell And Webb Situation. Colman continued to work with comics David Mitchell and Robert Webb and was soon a part of the super successful sitcom, Peep Show which was a rather non-conventional series with a first-person narrative. It became wildly popular and bagged several BAFTA Awards. After garnering many more accolades for her performances in other roles such as Hannah in Paddy Considine's drama feature Tyrannosaur, she also won a BAFTA for her role in Accused and Twenty Twelve. In 2013, Colman starred in a crime drama TV series Broadchurch which boosted her career to even higher planes. From then on there was no stopping her as she got cast in many major productions, some of which were Murder On The Orient Express and The Lobster. The actress won her first Golden Globe with Susanne Bier's The Night Manager and won her first Oscar with Yorgos Lanthimos' period black comedy film playing the role of the eccentric Queen Anne of England in The Favourite. To celebrate the G.O.A.T herself scroll down to look at some of her best performances:

Photo Credit : Getty Images