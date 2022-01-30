Happy Birthday Olivia Colman: From Fleabag to The Crown, 6 breathtaking performances by the Oscar winner

On January 30th, 2021, the multi-award-winning actress Olivia Colman turned 48! The Academy Award winner had her start in comedy as an actress and eventually made her debut with a sketch comedy series, Bruiser. She went on to play parts in other comedy sitcoms in the UK such as The Office and The Mitchell And Webb Situation. Colman continued to work with comics David Mitchell and Robert Webb and was soon a part of the super successful sitcom, Peep Show which was a rather non-conventional series with a first-person narrative. It became wildly popular and bagged several BAFTA Awards.
After garnering many more accolades for her performances in other roles such as Hannah in Paddy Considine's drama feature Tyrannosaur, she also won a BAFTA for her role in Accused and Twenty Twelve. In 2013, Colman starred in a crime drama TV series Broadchurch which boosted her career to even higher planes. From then on there was no stopping her as she got cast in many major productions, some of which were Murder On The Orient Express and The Lobster. The actress won her first Golden Globe with Susanne Bier's The Night Manager and won her first Oscar with Yorgos Lanthimos' period black comedy film playing the role of the eccentric Queen Anne of England in The Favourite. To celebrate the G.O.A.T herself scroll down to look at some of her best performances:
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This critically acclaimed Netflix original historical drama gave us a side of Olivia Colman we all deserved. She is more than perfect in the role of Queen Elizabeth II given that she was awarded the best actress on the Golden Globes for her apt portrayal of the Queen.
Photo Credit : Netflix
We saw her as the vicious godmother who turns into an even spicier stepmother. Her rendition of an evil stepmother is unlike most, comedic yet pathetic in many ways. It is a must-watch, even just to catch a glimpse of Colman in action.
Photo Credit : Amazon Prime
In this Yorgos Lanthimos noir period comedy film, Olivia Colman gives us our money's worth. With her dynamic performance, she captures the essence of the erratic Queen Anne.
Photo Credit : 20th Century Studios
This mini-drama series by Will Sharpe is a true-crime black comedy starring Olivia beside David Thewlis better known in pop culture as the werewolf professor in the Harry Potter series.
Photo Credit : HBO
This 2013 crime drama mystery series gave us a completely new facet of Colman. Playing the role of Ellie Miller, Colman won a BAFTA in the leading actress award category.
Photo Credit : BBC America
This 2020 Florian Zeller drama film, was all that we could ask for from Colman. Her tear-jerking rendition of a daughter whose father suffers from dementia, trying to navigate through her tough changing circumstances accompanied by an untrusting father.
These are just some of the many greats in Olivia Colman's filmography, we could go on and on about the brilliance of an actor Colman is. Happy Birthday wishes to the legend herself, keep shining like a diamond queen!
Photo Credit : Sony Pictures Classics