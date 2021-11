1 / 7

Happy Birthday Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson has done it all: indie masterpieces, cartoon smashes, well-reviewed dramas, and blockbuster comedy. Today, as he turns 53, we thought it would be a good time to look back on some of the many critical highlights from a very productive and amazingly diversified -filmography. Total Recall style, it's time to pay respect to the guy who brought Marmaduke to life!

Photo Credit : Getty Images