Happy Birthday Padma Lakshmi: 6 photos that prove the actress is the ultimate fashion icon

13 hours ago  |  7.8K
   
    6 photos that prove the actress is the ultimate fashion icon

    Padma Lakshmi is a proud multitasker of the twenty-first century as a famous chef, producer, model, TV presenter, and mother. And if her jet-set lifestyle is consuming her time, you'll be hard pushed to discover evidence of it. Whether she's on the red carpet or reclining by the sea, this modern-day multi-hyphenate radiates her own brand of effortlessness—all while avoiding outmoded ideas of age-appropriate attire. Lakshmi's best sartorial choices, from plunging necklines to daring bikinis, offer as a lesson in dressing your exterior to match your inside. So on the star's 51st birthday we have 6 best looks of her which prove she is the ultimate fashion icon.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    When Padma looked ravishing in traditionals

    This picture just proves how the actor looks ravishing in anything she chooses to wear.

    Photo Credit : Padma Lakshmi Instagram

    When Padma proved simplicity is the best

    This is easily one of the simplest casual but somehow hot picture of the star.

    Photo Credit : Padma Lakshmi Instagram

    When Padma slayed on the red carpet

    Having made her career in the spotlight, it comes as little surprise that Lakshmi is most comfortable on the red carpet and this red carpet dress just did justice to her statuesque figure.

    Photo Credit : Padma Lakshmi Instagram

    Spring has sprung

    When Padma gave all spring vibes with her ever radiant look

    Photo Credit : Padma Lakshmi Instagram

    When Padma showed her body in a daring bikini

    Her love for prints extends to loungewear too, and she can often be found in her signature tropical wrap.

    Photo Credit : Padma Lakshmi Instagram

    When she twinned with her daughter

    When off-duty, Lakshmi chooses to make the most of her time with her nine-year-old usually twinning in gorgeous outfits

    Photo Credit : Padma Lakshmi Instagram