Happy Birthday Padma Lakshmi: 6 photos that prove the actress is the ultimate fashion icon

Padma Lakshmi is a proud multitasker of the twenty-first century as a famous chef, producer, model, TV presenter, and mother. And if her jet-set lifestyle is consuming her time, you'll be hard pushed to discover evidence of it. Whether she's on the red carpet or reclining by the sea, this modern-day multi-hyphenate radiates her own brand of effortlessness—all while avoiding outmoded ideas of age-appropriate attire. Lakshmi's best sartorial choices, from plunging necklines to daring bikinis, offer as a lesson in dressing your exterior to match your inside. So on the star's 51st birthday we have 6 best looks of her which prove she is the ultimate fashion icon.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This picture just proves how the actor looks ravishing in anything she chooses to wear.
Photo Credit : Padma Lakshmi Instagram
This is easily one of the simplest casual but somehow hot picture of the star.
Having made her career in the spotlight, it comes as little surprise that Lakshmi is most comfortable on the red carpet and this red carpet dress just did justice to her statuesque figure.
When Padma gave all spring vibes with her ever radiant look
Her love for prints extends to loungewear too, and she can often be found in her signature tropical wrap.
When off-duty, Lakshmi chooses to make the most of her time with her nine-year-old usually twinning in gorgeous outfits