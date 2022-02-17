Happy Birthday Paris Hilton: 6 red carpet looks of the supermodel that left us speechless

Paris Hilton is known for her girlie, female style and love of elegance, which means she never disappoints on the red carpet. While the socialite/DJ, who was born on February 17, 1981, has never shied away from a sequin or a preppy ensemble, she also has a more refined side, preferring airy dresses and pastel hues in recent years. And her red carpet looks have always left us in awe. On her 41st birthday today, let's take a look back at 6 of her red carpet looks
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Paris Hilton goes for full Barbarella beauty in a mirrored dress and high blonde ponytail while arriving at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sep 12.
Paris Hilton looks like a burst of sunshine at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 17, 2021. She wore Philipp Plein to the event, which celebrated unscripted content that day.
Heart on her sleeve. Paris Hilton dons an off-the-shoulder ruby red. gown to the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women gala on Feb. 5, 2020
Paris Hilton is radiant in Yousef Al Jasmi at the InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party on Jan. 5, 2020. Her dress gave off the illusion she was only wearing glitter.
Paris Hilton looks flapper chic in a little sparkling frock during the 9th Streamy Awards. The event took place in LA on Dec. 13, 2019.
Paris Hilton ruffles collars at the Savage x Fenty fashion show on Spe. 10, 2019. her little blue dress had sexy side cut-outs.