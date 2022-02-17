Happy Birthday Paris Hilton: 6 red carpet looks of the supermodel that left us speechless

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is known for her girlie, female style and love of elegance, which means she never disappoints on the red carpet. While the socialite/DJ, who was born on February 17, 1981, has never shied away from a sequin or a preppy ensemble, she also has a more refined side, preferring airy dresses and pastel hues in recent years. And her red carpet looks have always left us in awe. On her 41st birthday today, let's take a look back at 6 of her red carpet looks

Photo Credit : Getty Images