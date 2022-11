Acting Background

Before the silver screen, Pashmina Roshan has also showcased her acting prowess as a theater artist portraying the character of Cecily Cardew in Oscar Wilde's comedy play titled 'Importance of Being Earnest, with over eight houseful shows at the Royal Opera House. Pashmina Roshan already has a strong fanbase with impressive social media followers. Building anticipation for her film, Pashmina Roshan is one of the most awaited debutantes in the industry.