Happy Birthday Penélope Cruz: 6 photos that capture the actress' sweet love story with husband Javier Bardem

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are one of those celebrity couples in Hollywood who are known as one of the strongest couples and their longstanding successful marriage has been proof of that. While the couple prefers to keep their relationship and marriage away from the limelight, their public appearances together have showcased how supportive and cheerful the duo has been of each other's careers. The couple also shares two children and have been married for over 10 years. Not only are they a great couple offscreen but the duo have also shared an amazing working relationship and have collaborated on several projects together. Recently the couple also made Oscars history for being only the sixth married couple to be nominated in acting categories in the same year as Cruz competed for her Parallel Mothers performance in the Best Actress category whereas Bardem was nominated for Best Actor for Being the Ricardos. As Penélope celebrates her birthday, we take a look at some of the couple's best red carpet photos and moments from events that capture their sweet love story.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
When it comes to making red carpet appearances, Penélope and Javier never miss a chance to steal a sweet moment, such as this one where the duo locked eyes and loving gazed at each other during their Goya Awards appearance in 2016.
In this photo from Oscars 2011, Penélope Cruz can be seen sweetly gazing at her husband Javier Bardem as the couple made a hand-in-hand appearance on the red carpet. The smile on the actress' face says it all when it comes their sweet romance.
This photo captures a sweet moment between Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem who were seen sharing a laugh on the red carpet. The couple were each other's perfect cheerleaders as they stepped out for Goya Awards 2022.
One of the best things about this couple is also that they are always best-dressed when it comes to red carpet events. This photo from the couple's appearance at Goya Awards in 2018 showcases how beautifully they step out and are on point with their couple's fashion game.
Penelope and Javier are not one of those couples who are into red carpet PDA but we love how the couple keep it simple and always hold hands when walking on the red carpet. This photo also captured the two adoringly looking at each other with wide, happy smiles.
