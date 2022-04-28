Happy Birthday Penélope Cruz: 6 photos that capture the actress' sweet love story with husband Javier Bardem

1 / 6

Penélope & Javier's 10-year marriage

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are one of those celebrity couples in Hollywood who are known as one of the strongest couples and their longstanding successful marriage has been proof of that. While the couple prefers to keep their relationship and marriage away from the limelight, their public appearances together have showcased how supportive and cheerful the duo has been of each other's careers. The couple also shares two children and have been married for over 10 years. Not only are they a great couple offscreen but the duo have also shared an amazing working relationship and have collaborated on several projects together. Recently the couple also made Oscars history for being only the sixth married couple to be nominated in acting categories in the same year as Cruz competed for her Parallel Mothers performance in the Best Actress category whereas Bardem was nominated for Best Actor for Being the Ricardos. As Penélope celebrates her birthday, we take a look at some of the couple's best red carpet photos and moments from events that capture their sweet love story.

Photo Credit : Getty Images