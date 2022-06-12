Happy Birthday Peter Dinklage: Check out 6 best roles played by the Game of Thrones star

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage has had a lengthy and illustrious career since the late 1990s. Dinklage struggled to be cast in his early days due to prejudice toward his dwarfism, but his determination resulted in some of the most memorable film and television performances in recent memory. Dinklage has amassed an impressive body of work since his debut in the early 2000s, working with some of the finest. These are Peter Dinklage's finest roles, ranging from playing smart, nihilistic characters to providing humorous relief.

Photo Credit : Getty Images