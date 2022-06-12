Happy Birthday Peter Dinklage: Check out 6 best roles played by the Game of Thrones star

Peter Dinklage has had a lengthy and illustrious career since the late 1990s. Dinklage struggled to be cast in his early days due to prejudice toward his dwarfism, but his determination resulted in some of the most memorable film and television performances in recent memory. Dinklage has amassed an impressive body of work since his debut in the early 2000s, working with some of the finest. These are Peter Dinklage's finest roles, ranging from playing smart, nihilistic characters to providing humorous relief.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Cyrano, based on the theatrical musical in which Dinklage also appeared, is about a love triangle between a beautiful orphan, a soldier, and the orphan's boyhood buddy. When the orphan expresses her love for the soldier, her companion starts sending her love letters under the soldier's name.
Avengers: Infinity War, regarded as one of the finest MCU films, sees the team striving to prevent Thanos from gathering all six Infinity Stones and killing half of all life in the universe. Dinklage portrays Eitri, the lone survivor of the dwarves who fashioned both Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet and Thor's Stormbreaker.
Game of Thrones is set in the fictitious world of Westeros and follows various distinct plotlines that all lead to the question of who will seize control of the Iron Throne and reign over the Seven Kingdoms. Tyrion Lannister, the underappreciated, unwelcome dwarf son of House Lannister, is played by Dinklage, and his political expertise is only equaled by his boozing.
Dinklage was chosen by director Bryan Singer to portray Dr. Bolivar Trask, the inventor of the Sentinels, whose assassination Wolverine must prevent. Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, and Halle Berry are among the cast members.
Lassie is based on the classic children's story about a family in financial distress that is forced to sell their beloved dog, the eponymous canine. Lassie, on the other hand, escapes and sets out on the 500-mile trek back to her rightful home.
The Station Agent follows Finbar McBride, portrayed by Peter Dinklage, a nihilist with a profound passion for trains who stays to himself. When Fin's sole friend passes away, they leave him a plot of rural property, which he starts to appreciate, only for his neighbors to unwillingly drag him into new connections.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app