Pink turns 43! Alecia Beth Moore, famously known as Pink in popular culture, is a singer, songwriter, actress and dancer. She was originally part of the girl group Choice after some time her talent was recognised and she was offered a solo deal which she took. Her debut album in 2000 Can't Take Me Home took the world by storm and went double-platinum. Since then she has been known for her soulful vocals and rockstar personality. Her style has also made big statements over the years as the actress refuses to bend down to the archaic beauty standards of the industry and has always taken her own inspiration when it comes to fashion. Continue scrolling to check out some of Pink's best red carpet looks.
For an award show in the 2000s, Pink opted for a blue-and-green coat over a crop top with an image of Joan Jett over low-rise baggy jeans.
At the 2000 Teen Choice Awards, Pink went for another eccentric combo with a sparkly crop top paired with a low-rise jean skirt that had a wide slit up the thigh.
While attending the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the singer took her name quite literally as she showed up in an all-pink draped gown.
Pink donned a colourful feathered sleeveless gown for the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2018.
