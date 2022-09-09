Happy birthday Pink!

Pink turns 43! Alecia Beth Moore, famously known as Pink in popular culture, is a singer, songwriter, actress and dancer. She was originally part of the girl group Choice after some time her talent was recognised and she was offered a solo deal which she took. Her debut album in 2000 Can't Take Me Home took the world by storm and went double-platinum. Since then she has been known for her soulful vocals and rockstar personality. Her style has also made big statements over the years as the actress refuses to bend down to the archaic beauty standards of the industry and has always taken her own inspiration when it comes to fashion. Continue scrolling to check out some of Pink's best red carpet looks.