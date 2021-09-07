Happy Birthday Pippa Middleton: 6 times the socialite stole the spotlight at Wimbledon with her outfits

One of the reasons we love Wimbledon so much is the opportunity to watch Pippa Middleton and her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, flaunt their fashion sense from the Royal Box! Pippa Middleton rose to prominence as a result of her sister's royal position, but the British beauty is a celebrity in her own right outside of Buckingham Palace. More lately, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister has perfected the art of classic, easy clothing, with longer hemlines and figure-fitting timeless items. Here are some of her most memorable fashion moments from the Wimbledon.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Her pastel pink Self-Portrait dress was a popular option, which she wore to the 2017 event alongside brother James.
She looked beautiful in a flowery tiered maxi dress by Weekend Max Mara and a green Tory Burch purse for another appearance during the 2017 season.
She also donned this stunning white lace dress by Anna Mason at the 2018 tournament. Her wedge espadrilles were by Penelope Chilvers, and she also wore a panama hat by royal milliner Jess Collett.
Pippa Middleton attended Wimbledon's Men's Final Day in 2019 wearing a stunning floral dress by Norwegian designer ByTiMo. She accessorized her look with a pair of Finlay & Co. sunglasses.
A pregnant Pippa selected breezy, summery dresses for her 2018 appearances, including this beautiful midi by Anna Mason, which she wore to the men's semi-final.
Pippa stunned fans in 2015 when she ditched her typical flowy gowns in favor of a stunning Carolina Herrera co-ord set.