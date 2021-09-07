Happy Birthday Pippa Middleton: 6 times the socialite stole the spotlight at Wimbledon with her outfits

1 / 7

6 times the socialite stole the spotlight at Wimbledon with her outfits

One of the reasons we love Wimbledon so much is the opportunity to watch Pippa Middleton and her sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, flaunt their fashion sense from the Royal Box! Pippa Middleton rose to prominence as a result of her sister's royal position, but the British beauty is a celebrity in her own right outside of Buckingham Palace. More lately, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister has perfected the art of classic, easy clothing, with longer hemlines and figure-fitting timeless items. Here are some of her most memorable fashion moments from the Wimbledon.

Photo Credit : Getty Images