Happy Birthday Prince William: 6 Photos proving there was nothing more adorable than a young Duke of Cambridge

A Charming Delight in Red

Royal fans will rejoice, as it's Prince William's 40th birthday today, i.e. June 21, 2022! As the Duke of Cambridge commemorates a milestone year, William has many more reasons to celebrate. Whether it being second in the line of succession to the British throne after father Prince Charles to being a loving husband to Kate Middleton and a caring father to their three lovely kids - Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Recently, William and Kate, who give millions love goals with their royal romance, even celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. While William is known to be a kind personality, even he has his bouts of goofiness that royal fans love encountering from time to time. Especially in his younger years, there was nothing more adorable than a Prince William spotting. Taking the throwback route, Pinkvilla dug through the archives and collected hidden gems of a toddler Prince William that is sure to leave you squealing over the adorableness. William, like his younger brother Prince Harry, was especially close to his late mother Princess Diana, who had an unbreakable bond with her two boys. In the first snap, we see a young William decked in a red cardigan at the Guard Polo Club in Windsor, UK, holding his nanny Ruth Wallace's hand.

Photo Credit : Getty Images