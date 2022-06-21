Happy Birthday Prince William: 6 Photos proving there was nothing more adorable than a young Duke of Cambridge

Royal fans will rejoice, as it's Prince William's 40th birthday today, i.e. June 21, 2022! As the Duke of Cambridge commemorates a milestone year, William has many more reasons to celebrate. Whether it being second in the line of succession to the British throne after father Prince Charles to being a loving husband to Kate Middleton and a caring father to their three lovely kids - Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Recently, William and Kate, who give millions love goals with their royal romance, even celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. While William is known to be a kind personality, even he has his bouts of goofiness that royal fans love encountering from time to time. Especially in his younger years, there was nothing more adorable than a Prince William spotting.
Taking the throwback route, Pinkvilla dug through the archives and collected hidden gems of a toddler Prince William that is sure to leave you squealing over the adorableness. William, like his younger brother Prince Harry, was especially close to his late mother Princess Diana, who had an unbreakable bond with her two boys. In the first snap, we see a young William decked in a red cardigan at the Guard Polo Club in Windsor, UK, holding his nanny Ruth Wallace's hand.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
A 10-month-old Prince William's expression is too cute to handle as he sits on mom Princess Diana's lap. The same goofy expressions have been inherited and passed on to William's youngest, Prince Louis, who was the life of the party with his endearing antics at Queen Elizabeth II's recently concluded Platinum Jubilee.
A young Prince William was always a fan of checkered print and this lovely snap, clicked in the gardens of Kensington Palace, alongside parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles is all the proof we need.
Another case in point for the checks print, we have an inquisitive Prince William by his mom Princess Diana's side as the latter takes her eldest son to his first day at Mrs Mynor's Nursery School.
Before Prince Harry won hearts with his funny expressions, the youngest learned a thing or two from his elder brother as witnessed here by Prince William's cutesy expressions as the family of four, including parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles, departed Italy on board the royal yacht Brittania after a royal tour of the country.
We have the checks game on point yet again, as well as rocking the colour red, as Prince William cuddles up to mom Princess Diana and brother Prince Harry. The trio's snap, which was a classic family moment adored by royal fans, was clicked during a holiday with the Spanish royal family at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Happy Birthday, Prince William!
