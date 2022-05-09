Happy Birthday Psalm West: Check out 6 adorable snaps of Kim Kardashian's son with his siblings

    Psalm West seemed to have been born only yesterday. Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest kid turns three on May 9. Psalm will undoubtedly be showered with affection (and gifts!) from his renowned family on his third birthday. However, On May 5, the child celebrated his birthday with a Hulk-themed gala. A gigantic wall covered with Hulk hands and a green balloon archway welcomed guests. Psalm enjoyed a green Hulk cake in addition to games including a slime station and a large inflatable slide. On his special day today, we have lined up 6 adorable pictures of the toddler with his siblings.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

    This childhood photo of Psalm with Saint is warming our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Kris Jenner Instagram

    True looking adorably at Psalm has all our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Kris Jenner Instagram

    After looking at this picture, there's no doubt that Saint has a great bond with his younger brother Psalm.

    Photo Credit : Kris Jenner Instagram

    Aww, looks like Chicago is trying to kiss her younger brother Psalm.

    Photo Credit : Kris Jenner Instagram

    Chi adorably poses with Psalm and this picture proves she adores her brother too much

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram

    This snap of Chi, Psalm and Dream from Psalm's birthday party is too adorable.

    Photo Credit : Kim Kardashian Instagram