Rahul Vaidya, who was Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, rang on his birthday today. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most popular real-life couples in the telly industry. The duo had been together for some years and tied the knot in July last year, 2021. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress and Rahul are very active on social media and love to share amazing pictures from their trip for their fans. Here are some adorable pictures of the couple from their travel diaries.
As the couple enjoyed their trip to Scotland, the couple is seen lost in each other’s eyes while they get clicked at a bridge.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are seen hugging each other as they looking fashionable best in their picture from London. Rahul has sported a sweatshirt and Disha is in a little black dress.
The couple is seen posing happily as they reached Maldives for their romantic vacation in Maldives.
Disha and Rahul looked gorgeous together in ethnic outfits. They are seen hugging each other as they smiled for the picture.
The adorable couple shared a glimpse of their perfect date night in Goa as they were twinning in red. Disha looked fabulous in red shimmery outfit and red lipstick.
