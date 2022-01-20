Happy Birthday Rainn Wilson: 6 classic Dwight Schrute quotes that The Office fans will love

One of the reasons The Office became so popular was because of Dwight Schrute. Every episode included a fresh shenanigan from the assistant (to the) regional manager, who was easily the show's most quotable character. Dwight's funny one-liners and famous speeches have spawned an unlimited amount of merchandise throughout the course of The Office's nine-season run. Dwight and his arsenal of memorable phrases are still relevant today, despite the fact that the series ended in 2013. On Rainn Wilson's (who played Dwight) 56th birthday today, let's take a look back at 6 best Dwight Schrute quotes from the much-missed show.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
"Why are there so many people here? There's too many people on this earth. We need a new plague." Dwight's superiority complex is always hilarious to watch and brought some great quotable moments to the series.
"I hope the war goes on forever and Ryan gets drafted... I'm sorry I said that...I didn't-just a part of me meant it." One of the key aspects of Dwight's character was his love for Michael. Dwight was enamored with his employer, and anybody who "challenged" that connection eventually made him envious. Dwight became protective of his position as Michael's right-hand man when Michael developed an infatuation with Ryan (The Temp).
This phrase is simply another illustration of Dwight's great self-esteem. Dwight proclaims that he should establish a Twitter account, which he humorously refers to as "Tweeter," after making the unexpected remark, "I wonder if king-sized sheets are called presidential-sized in England."
"People underestimate the power of nostalgia. Nostalgia is truly one of the greatest human weaknesses... second only to the neck." Dwight was well-known for his bizarre childhood and the odd beet farm he operated in his leisure time. His continual offhand statements about viciously harming individuals were one of the most remembered aspects of his character.
"Yes, I have a wig for every single person in the office. You never know when you're gonna need to bear a passing resemblance to someone."
This specific phrase was delivered during one of the series' most unexpected and odd moments. The documentary team presents numerous different pictures of what look to be office employees including Phyllis, Stanley, Meredith, and Kevin - but is really Dwight in a wig. This is both unusual and entertaining, and only Dwight could pull off such an unique segment.
"Before I do anything, I ask myself, 'would an idiot do that?' And if the answer is yes, I do not do that thing," After Michael asked him, "What's the most significant thing I ever said to you?" Dwight recounts to the documentary team. This argument resulted in the talking head scene in which Dwight says this statement, which would go on to become one of the series' most memorable moments.