Happy Birthday Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones turns 46! Jones has not only garnered much praise for her acting performances but also achieved many accolades for her directorial skills and writing jobs. The actress has also dabbled in production throughout her career becoming a truly versatile asset to the industry. Jones made her acting debut on the Fox drama series Boston Public in 2000. She is also famous for her portrayal of the role of Karen Filippelli on the iconic series The Office starring Jones beside industry big shots Steve Carell, John Krasinski and more. Jones made a name for herself when she left the set of the blockbuster Pixar animation movie Toy Story 4 where she worked as a co-writer alongside McCormack. Jones left the movie as she felt that Pixar had "a culture where women and people of colour do not have an equal creative voice." Jones reclaimed her writing glory when she co-wrote and co-directed the documentary Quincy based on the life of her father, legendary record producer Quincy Jones. The multi-talented actress won a Grammy Award for Best Music Film category for her this documentary in 2019. Scroll down further to explore some of her best works in a series.

Photo Credit : Getty Images