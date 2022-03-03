Happy Birthday Rebel Wilson: 6 UNMISSABLE snaps of the actress post her stunning transformation

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson turns 42! The Australian actress is known for her impeccable comedic timing and has starred in many superhits like Bridesmaids, How To Stay Single, Jojo Rabbit and the musical phenomenon the Pitch Perfect franchise. Lately, the Isn't It Romantic actress made headlines with her stunning transformation though the spotlight was not what Rebel intended it to be on. In 2020, the actress started her journey towards a health-conscious transformation not particularly fixating on the superficial aspect of weight loss. In many of her interviews, Wilson has pressed on the fact that she was confident and had been an advocate for body positivity even before she lost the 60 pounds. She shared in a sit down with BCC News that even her own team had asked her to not lose the weight as being the "funny fat girl" was according to them her USP. Despite all the backlash, Wilson embarked on her "Year of Health" journey and by November she had reached her goal successfully. Sharing her ups and downs throughout the gruelling transformation, Wilson has inspired numerous to be the best version of themselves. Meanwhile, the actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming Netflix comedy Senior Year which is set to release on May 13, 2022. Scroll down further to catch a glimpse of some of Rebel Wilson's best snaps post her remarkable transformation.

Photo Credit : Getty Images