Happy Birthday Renée Zellweger: A look at the actress' best snaps with beau Ant Anstead

Renée Zellweger is one of Hollywood's most talented actresses. She's an Academy Award winner and a recipient of numerous accolades including two British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. Renée has been best known for starring in films such as the Bridget Jones franchise, Jerry Maguire, One True Thing and Nurse Betty Among others. She won the Best Actress award at the Oscars 2020 for her performance in Judy, based on the legendary singer and actress Judy Garland. Not just in movies, Zellweger has also made a mark on the small screen and in 2019, she starred in her first major television role in the Netflix series What/If. As for the actress' personal life, Renée was previously married to married singer Kenny Chesney although the couple parted ways after four months. The actress recently confirmed her new romance in June 2021 as she was spotted hanging out with English television presenter Ant Anstead. The couple after sparking on romance rumours for a long eventually made their romance official by sharing a photo on Instagram which was posted by Anstead who is on the photo-sharing platform. On Zellweger's birthday, we take a look at some of her cutest photos with beau Ant.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Ant Anstead
After sparking romance rumours for a long time, Ant Anstead made his relationship with Renée Zellweger Instagram official with this adorable black and white photo in September 2021. The couple received a lot of love from fans and friends on this sweet post.
A month after making their romance Instagram official, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead were seen costing up in this loved up photo shared by Ant on his Instagram account. The adorable snap certainly showcased their beautiful romance in the sweetest way.
Renée Zellweger and beau Ant Anstead celebrated Thanksgiving 2021 at a football game with his 2-year-old son, Hudson. In his Instagram story, Anstead posted an adorable snap of Zellweger with his son from the stadium.
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead shared a romantic moment while attending a friend's wedding and Anstead captured the same in an adorable GIF video where the duo was seen sharing a kiss.
Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger first met on the set of his new car series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. This photo is from before the duo began dating and was shared by Anstead on his Instagram account. The selfie captures Ant and Renee with his co-host, Cristy Lee.
