Happy Birthday Rob Kardashian: 6 UNMISSABLE sibling moments from KUWTK

Rob Kardashian turns 34! The one and only Kardashian brother is known for not just being a Kardashian but is also loved by fans all over the world for his iconic moments on the TV reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. From heinous fights to heartwarming advice, the show gave us every angle of a sibling relationship though dipped in glamour and showbiz glitter, Rob Kardashian and his plethora of sisters gave audiences the true essence of what it means to have siblings that you love to hate. So, without further ado scroll down and relive some of the best sibling moments on Keeping Up With The Kardashians throughout the years that make us love their sibling bond to moon and back.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In an earlier episode of KUWTK, Rob joins forces with Scott and tries to teach his sisters a lesson about how they need a security guard by putting on a robber's disguise and threatening the three Kardashian sisters in their clothing store Dash but the little bro fails miserably as the moment he and his accomplice get one word out, the big sisters catch on.
Photo Credit : Hayu
What's more amazing than sharing an imaginary friend with your sister? Absolutely nothing. While shopping for some art in Palm Springs Khloe dials Rob's number just to tell him that she bumped into their mutual imaginary friend Cornelius. One of the most hilarious and cutest sibling moments of all, the Khloe-Rob duo never disappoint their fans.
In one of the episodes, things turn a little too weird when Scott dictates Rob to play a private video of Khloe that she had filmed for her then partner Lamar Odom. Even though Khloe soon jumps in to stop the guys, the damage had already been done yet this moment is a clear testament to just how close the Kardashian clan really is.
Experimenting on their younger brother is what sisters are for. Before going on his date, Rob asks the girls for some OOTD advice which soon turns into lets-wax-his-chest adventure sports. The poor guy is held down by his three sisters as Kourtney waxes the little hair from Rob's chest before his big date while the sisters soak in every little bit of the fun.
When Rob and Khloe cannot come to an understanding about how painful menstruation can be for women, the Good American founder takes the matter into her hands and invites a professional who can stimulate the same pain with her technical device which then soon ends the conversation as Rob is barely able to handle the pain.
Teasing their little bro is a staple in the Kard-Jen household and on one such extreme day, the Kardashians sisters followed Rob to his date and eavesdropped until he caught them red-handed but even after a heated argument he was unable to make them leave him and his date alone.